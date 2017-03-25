Saturday 25th March, 2017

Tucson Post News

NCAA Tournament roundup: Xavier stuns Arizona

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points and fed Sean O'Mara for the winning layup with 54 seconds remaining as 11th-seeded Xavier upset second-seeded Arizona 73-71 on Thursday in the NCAA ...

Xavier upsets Arizona to reach Elite Eight

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points and fed center Sean O'Mara for the winning layup with 54 seconds remaining as the 11th-seeded Musketeers upset second-seeded Arizona 73 ...

Marchessaults outburst lifts Panthers past Coyotes

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonathan Marchessault broke a tie score by scoring twice within 26 seconds as the Florida Panthers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Thursday night at the BBT Center.Florida (32-3 ...

Panthers D Ekblad out with neck soreness

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a sore neck, interim coach Tom Rowe announced.Ekblad missed four games with a ...

Panthers likely to join Coyotes in looking to next season

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Arizona Coyotes were eliminated from playoff contention on Monday, and the Florida Panthers likely are not far behind.Welcome to the world of the Panthers, a franchise that shoc ...

Tech summit panel: Here's how to attract more VC money to Arizona

If Arizona can attract repeat entrepreneurs, establish remote engineering offices and market the great things happening across the state, more venture capital should flow into the state.That's accor ...

NFL hosting women's career development conference, veteran tryouts, owners meetings in Arizona

The National Football League will hold its annual meetings in Phoenix next week at the Arizona Biltmore Resort Spa.But before that the NFL will host a two-day Women's Career Development Forum at th ...

Arizona Coyotes arena bill likely dead at state legislature

Proposed legislation that would provide $225 million in public funds for a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes looks to be just about dead, according to a report from The Arizona Republic.Arizona Sena ...

Arizona's 'best bakery' is moving into expanded space

Urban Cookies is moving.The bakery, which won on an episode of the Food Network's "Cupcake Wars" in 2011, is moving from its space on Highland Avenue to Sheridan Place on Seventh Street, according t ...

Section

US Editorials

Orphans need homes, not institutions says Disability Rights International chief

At least 40 girls died in a fire in the early hours of March 8 at the Hogar Seguro Virgen de la Asunción orphanage which housed nearly 800 children in the municipality of San Jose Pinula, Gu

Section
